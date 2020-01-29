Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,266,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 816% from the previous session’s volume of 247,547 shares.The stock last traded at $1.80 and had previously closed at $1.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.37. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 657.71% and a negative return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

