Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €81.00 by UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €81.00 ($94.19) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Siltronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.86 ($87.04).

WAF stock opened at €99.98 ($116.26) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($178.14). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €89.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €75.57.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

