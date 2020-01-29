Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.57-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $209-219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.61 million.

Shares of SLAB opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.71.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

