Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%.

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

