Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. Silgan also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.28-2.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SLGN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Silgan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

