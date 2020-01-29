SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 933 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after acquiring an additional 560,098 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after acquiring an additional 311,401 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 307,541 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,548,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,244. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $146.08 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

