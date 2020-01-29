SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 4.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $35,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 167.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 636,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after acquiring an additional 398,781 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 622,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 356,870 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 627,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 333,942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 100,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 687,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 87,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,772. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2173 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

