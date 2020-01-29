Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Down 8.7% in January

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at $1,394,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 9.7% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,655. The company has a market capitalization of $368.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.