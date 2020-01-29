Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.10

Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2316720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $2.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

