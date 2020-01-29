Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 35.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,670.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $91,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE TER traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,928. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.