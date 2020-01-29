Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in ABB by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 172,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $1,828,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays began coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 97,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,257. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $24.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

