Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLDR traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

