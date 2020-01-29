Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $29,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.34. 6,088,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

