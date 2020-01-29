Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $9.10 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,869 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,316,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCK remained flat at $$21.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,694. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

