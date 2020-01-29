Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $13.54 Million Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,777 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop makes up approximately 1.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.68% of Walker & Dunlop worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $753,102.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $627,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,278 shares of company stock worth $2,670,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.26. 6,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $69.12.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

