Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in American National Insurance by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American National Insurance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 80,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American National Insurance by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANAT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.45. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,795. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.09. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $110.88 and a twelve month high of $155.24.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $932.50 million for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

