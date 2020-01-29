Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,318. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $245,810.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,605.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $121,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

