Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 462,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises 1.8% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $20,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 8.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,016,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.