Short Interest in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Increases By 14.3%

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.08. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $88.52 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.