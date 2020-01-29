Short Interest in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Drops By 13.0%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

NYSE WH traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,154. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

