Short Interest in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expands By 25.2%

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:WST opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $98.60 and a one year high of $159.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

