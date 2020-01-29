Short Interest in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expands By 33.3%

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 803.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,149 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

