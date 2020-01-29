Short Interest in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Increases By 12.1%

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,107. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.