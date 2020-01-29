Short Interest in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Drops By 9.9%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth $1,187,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $193.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMSI. ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley set a $8.50 target price on Smith Micro Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.