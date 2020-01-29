Short Interest in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Decreases By 44.8%

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,700 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 465,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,827,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,959,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,141,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 394,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 331,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 139,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. 447,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,642. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $482.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.39). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. CIBC set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.