Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Expands By 34.6%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 30,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,577. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.67.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 78.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

