Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Grows By 32.4%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. 657,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $80,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

