Short Interest in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Declines By 11.1%

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong bought 22,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.60. Also, VP Gregory Harper bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 77,459 shares of company stock valued at $341,135 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,296. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.36. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STIM. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

