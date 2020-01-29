Short Interest in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Rises By 32.8%

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,445 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $284,257.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Mowry sold 9,556 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $599,161.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,753 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Research during the third quarter worth $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in National Research by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of National Research by 8.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Research by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Research by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Research stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. 25,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.78. National Research has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $71.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

