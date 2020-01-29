Short Interest in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Drops By 15.1%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura set a $136.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of VAC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 96,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,289. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,589 shares of company stock worth $6,190,461. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,047,000 after buying an additional 292,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,873.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 240,848 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 85.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 100,049 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,119,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.