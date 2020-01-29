Short Interest in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rises By 29.6%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein acquired 100,000 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 177,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,700. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

