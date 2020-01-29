Short Interest in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Drops By 15.9%

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MLVF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $163.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

