Short Interest in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Rises By 37.1%

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MAGS stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,039. Magal Security Systems has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $93.54 million, a P/E ratio of 197.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Magal Security Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 575,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Magal Security Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,424,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 55,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Magal Security Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magal Security Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

