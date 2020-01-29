Short Interest in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Rises By 12.9%

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.50 million, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other Lawson Products news, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $96,948.60. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.49 per share, with a total value of $28,265.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,965.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.