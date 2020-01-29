Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Grows By 30.8%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ GGAL traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 808,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,017. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $325.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 119.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,960.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

