Short Interest in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Drops By 15.5%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

GFF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. Griffon has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.10.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Griffon had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

