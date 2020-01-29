Short Interest in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expands By 32.8%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 16,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. 3,381,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

