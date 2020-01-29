Short Interest in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) Grows By 65.6%

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the December 31st total of 261,600 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Future Fintech Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,863. Future Fintech Group has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future Fintech Group stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of Future Fintech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

