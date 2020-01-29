Short Interest in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) Grows By 65.6%

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the December 31st total of 261,600 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Future Fintech Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,863. Future Fintech Group has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future Fintech Group stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of Future Fintech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Future Fintech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

