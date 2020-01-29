Short Interest in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Grows By 12.5%

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 463,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.99. First Defiance Financial has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. Equities analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

FDEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Defiance Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Defiance Financial by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Defiance Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Defiance Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

