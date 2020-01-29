Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expands By 35.6%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the December 31st total of 200,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 174,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 151,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 77,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,459,000 after acquiring an additional 69,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. 75,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,938. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

