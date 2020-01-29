Short Interest in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expands By 24.2%

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Daseke stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. 17,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,874. Daseke has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.86 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 253,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Daseke by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Daseke by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.