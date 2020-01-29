Short Interest in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Drops By 14.7%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cellcom Israel stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 36,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cellcom Israel has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $410.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellcom Israel stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,092,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of Cellcom Israel at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

