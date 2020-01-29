Short Interest in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Drops By 14.7%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Cellcom Israel stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 36,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cellcom Israel has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $410.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.42.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.
