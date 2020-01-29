Short Interest in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Expands By 45.1%

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Apergy by 77.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Apergy stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Apergy has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $43.40.
About Apergy
Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.
