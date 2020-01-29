Short Interest in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Rises By 14.4%

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,400 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 503,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other ALLETE news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ALLETE by 1,442.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.13. ALLETE has a one year low of $74.49 and a one year high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

