Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $500.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as $479.33 and last traded at $475.91, with a volume of 40623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $467.66.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 68.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after buying an additional 117,292 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 204,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after buying an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 173,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,075,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 147,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,853,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of -419.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $418.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

