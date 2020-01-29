SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.95-6.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.26-14.26 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of SHECY stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. 48,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,333. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

