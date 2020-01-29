Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $285.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.31.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

