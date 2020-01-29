Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 65.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 838,514 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth $246,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

FBIO remained flat at $$2.46 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.39. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.94.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

