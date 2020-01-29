Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,365 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2,203.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for about 3.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,273,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.17. 91,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

