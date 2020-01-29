Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Down 14.0% in January

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 455,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 27.6% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,790. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 84.26%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.